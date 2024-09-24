Neo7Bioscience
https://zenodo.org/records/17122912
SHOCKING Discovery
First Direct Evidence of mRNA Vaccine Genomic Integration Identified in a Stage IV Cancer Patient.
Study finds that vaccines are gene-altering
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202507.2155/v1
mRNA Vaccines: From COVID Chaos to Cancer Catastrophe
Further information:
AAPS Files Amicus Brief in the Ninth Circuit in Support of Restoring California’s Religious Exemption to Vaccination
https://aapsonline.org/aaps-files-amicus-brief-in-the-ninth-circuit-in-support-of-restoring-californias-religious-exemption-to-vaccination
Vaccines: Three centuries filled with wild experimentation, bold claims, money, and power.
Listen to the new podcast from Dr. Peter McCullough
🚨mRNA “Vaccines” Can Leave a Permanent Genetic Mark — Installing Into the Human Genome and Triggering Cancer
August 2025
COVID-19 Vaccines and Turbo-Cancer: Dr Peter McCullough Tells Vaccinated to "Stay Vigilant"
First molecular evidence linking mRNA shots to genomic integration in cancer. Neo7 Bioscience detects Pfizer vaccine genetic material…
Link to video
Alarming new study suggests mRNA vaccines create genetic havoc causing cancer and brain collapse
The scary truth you need to know!
September 2024
Advanced Methods for Detecting and Clearing Spike Proteins: Urgent Solutions for Mitigating mRNA Vaccine-Induced Spike Protein Damage
Signal-Based Medicine
March 2023
