For decades, the public health narrative has been singular: the primary threat to our children is the measles virus. However, while federal agencies and mass media focus on the rare complications of infection, a disturbing pattern has emerged within the government’s own data—one that has been largely ignored.

A new study by the McCullough Foundation, titled “Deaths Following MMR and MMRV Vaccination in the United States,” has finally done the work our public health agencies should have performed years ago. By analyzing the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), we have identified a serious mortality safety signal that demands immediate attention.

The Findings: A 2,657% Discrepancy

The most jarring takeaway from our analysis is the sheer scale of reported fatalities. Since 1995, the CDC has recorded only 7 deaths associated with measles infection in the U.S. In that same period, VAERS has received 193 reports of death following MMR/MMRV vaccination with identifiable dates.

That represents a 2,657% higher count of reported vaccine-associated deaths compared to deaths from the disease itself in the modern era.

Identifying the Pattern

These aren’t just isolated incidents; they follow a specific, predictable, and tragic pattern. Our analysis of 299 U.S. death reports found:

Temporal Clustering: 52.8% of deaths occurred within 14 days of vaccination; 40.1% occurred within just 7 days .

Age Vulnerability: Over 60% of deaths occurred in children under age 2, with over half occurring in the 12–15 month window—the exact time the first dose is typically administered.

Concomitant Exposure: 74.6% of these deaths occurred when the MMR/MMRV was given alongside other vaccines.

Clinical Presentations

The reports in VAERS describe a harrowing set of circumstances. The most common clinical presentations included:

SIDS or Sudden Unexplained Death: 24%

Fever & Seizures: 27% (combined)

Cardiac Arrest: 8%

Encephalitis: 3%

Conclusion: Restoring Medical Integrity

It is a fundamental tenet of medicine that a preventative measure should never be more dangerous than the condition it seeks to prevent. Given that less than 1% of adverse events are typically reported to VAERS, the true scope of this issue may be far greater than these numbers suggest.

We call for an immediate, transparent investigation into these mortality signals. Parents deserve the full truth to make informed decisions for their children’s health.

