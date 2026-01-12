Neo7Bioscience

Neo7Bioscience

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Neo7Bioscience

Engineering isn’t just about fixing what’s broken

Decision Junction's avatar
Decision Junction
Jan 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Engineering isn’t just about fixing what’s broken—it’s about digging deep into the research to understand the why behind the toughest challenges.

In this clip, we talk about:

Going beyond surface-level fixes to find the “better engineering forward.” 🚀

The importance of ongoing research in uncovering industry needle-movers.

Why it’s crucial to help people u…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Neo7Bioscience to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Beyond Biohacking · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture