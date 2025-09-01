🚨mRNA “Vaccines” Can Leave a Permanent Genetic Mark — Installing Into the Human Genome and Triggering Cancer
Pfizer BNT162b2 vector fragment found integrated into human chromosome 19 in a vaccinated cancer patient's tumor.
Further testing of vaccine-injured patients underway.
Thank you to The McCullough Foundation for helping us to find and share the truth.
🚨mRNA “Vaccines” Can Leave a Permanent Genetic Mark
Sep 01, 2025
🚨mRNA “Vaccines” Can Leave a Permanent Genetic Mark — Installing Into the Human Genome and Triggering Cancer