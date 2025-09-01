Neo7Bioscience

Neo7Bioscience

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

🚨mRNA “Vaccines” Can Leave a Permanent Genetic Mark

Neo7Bioscience's avatar
Neo7Bioscience
Sep 01, 2025
1
Share

🚨mRNA “Vaccines” Can Leave a Permanent Genetic Mark — Installing Into the Human Genome and Triggering Cancer

Pfizer BNT162b2 vector fragment found integrated into human chromosome 19 in a vaccinated cancer patient's tumor.

Further testing of vaccine-injured patients underway.

Thank you to The McCullough Foundation for helping us to find and share the truth.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Beyond Biohacking
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture