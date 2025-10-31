Neo7Bioscience

Neo7Bioscience

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

⚠️Spike Protein's Scary Effects: Cancer Cell Growth & Immune System Failure

Neo7Bioscience's avatar
Neo7Bioscience
Oct 31, 2025
1
Share

Cancer expert Dr. John Catanzaro explains the scary effects of spike proteins and how they can promote cancer cell growth and immune system failure.

Watch the full video at the link below to learn the surprising truths about these dangerous proteins:
Alarming new study suggests mRNA vaccines create genetic havoc

If you have cancer or have been vaccine injured and want to know more about NEO7Bioscience visit us online at: neo7bioscience.com

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Beyond Biohacking
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture