Synthetic mRNA Proven to Fuse with Human DNA. Early indications of integrated DNA events are gathering. Further investigation is continuing. Sequencing of tumor tissue from a vaccinated cancer case has delivered direct molecular proof that synthetic mRNA technology is fundamentally unsafe.

A fragment of the Pfizer BNT162b2 expression vector was found integrated into human chromosome 19 (chr19:55,482,637–55,482,674). Case-specific observation of BLAST alignment to the Pfizer vector sequence. Further study underway.

Classified as a chimeric fusion read: human DNA fused with a synthetic mRNA vector cDNA Confirmed by mapping quality and edit scores — not sequencing noise, not artifact. This is an indication of serious host genome failure. It demonstrates that synthetic mRNA is not inert, not transient, and not harmless. Instead, it can corrupt the genome through mechanisms such as insertional mutagenesis, gene disruption, chromosomal instability, and malignant progression. This discovery is not a warning sign to “study further,” to prove mRNA safety; it is mounting evidence that the technology itself is unsafe at the most fundamental biological level.

The conclusion is unavoidable: synthetic mRNA platforms must be banned completely. No delay, no waiting for further studies, no speculation. The risk of genomic corruption is proven. The technology cannot be justified in medicine, science, or public health. Synthetic mRNA has crossed the line and is dangerous to humans and the environment. The only responsible path forward is a permanent end to its use.