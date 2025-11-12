Neo7Bioscience

Neo7Bioscience

☣️The Body's Internal Battle Against Artificial Spike Proteins: Aberrant Transcriptions & Tissues Under Attack‼️

Neo7Bioscience
Nov 12, 2025

Dr. John Catanzaro sounds the alarm on how the body is negatively impacted by artificial spike proteins post- vaccine injection. Many patients see aberrant transcriptions and body tissues under attack which can lead to serious problems including aggressive turbo cancers.

Watch the full video on Rumble to find out more about how mRNA vaccines create genetic havoc:
Alarming new study suggests mRNA vaccines create genetic havoc

If you have cancer or have been vaccine injured and want to know more about NEO7Bioscience visit us online at: neo7bioscience.com

