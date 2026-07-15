Neo7Bioscience

Neo7Bioscience

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Ralf Tillenburg's avatar
Ralf Tillenburg
2d

I, too, have a patient with confirmed spike proteins in her serum. Her last vaccination was at the end of 2021, and the lab results are from 2026.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
6d

From an Ob/ Gyn perspective , I’m still seeing death and destruction that increased during the rollout of the Covid jabs. This is not going away .

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