Neo7Bioscience

Neo7Bioscience

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
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Thank you

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PharmedOUT's avatar
PharmedOUT
1dEdited

Good information ..however, do we know of a time period where it may leave the body, or is it “entering our DNA/RNA, or the “genome?” (Sorry if I worded that ignorantly —hopefully,someone will “get my drift”) ..If I am not mistaken, there is a blood test to measure one’s “spike protein?”

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